Baby’s First Egg

May 20, 2020 Village Telegraph 0

Elizabeth Jones, who is two years old, holds the big egg with her little hands that she found on the tundra. This is the first egg that she found for 2020 near her village of Quinhagak. photo by Evelyn Jones

