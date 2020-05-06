AVEC awards Top 10 Power Plant Operators of 2019

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) announced the Top Ten Power Plant Operators of 2019. The following plant operators received recognition for their outstanding achievements:

Walter Joshua of Eek, Rick Andrews of Emmonak, William Parks of Gambell, Francis Nollner of Huslia, William Peterson of Kasigluk, Evan Hunt of Kotlik, Dave Peterson of Mt. Village, Brian Epchook of New Stuyahok, Rudy Hamilton of Shageluk and Alfred Olanna of Shishmaref.

AVEC has more than 100 plant operators that are hired to handle the day-to-day operation of the power generation plants and make sure the lights stay on in their communities. The Top 10 Operators of the Year are selected based on their year-round performance of the following criteria: responsiveness to requests for assistance from consumers and AVEC personnel; performing duties satisfactorily, including routine maintenance; running the most efficient generator to maximize fuel efficiency; keeping the daytank full of fuel; total hours of unscheduled power outages; keeping the plant clean and an inventory of normal routine maintenance materials on hand; and turning in completed paperwork.