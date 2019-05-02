AVEC awards Top 10 Power Plant Operators of 2018

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) announced the Top Ten Power Plant Operators of 2018 during its recent annual meeting in Anchorage. The following plant operators received recognition for their outstanding achievements: Evan Hunt of Kotlik, William Parks of Gambell, Francis Nollner of Huslia, Daniel Tunutmoak Jr. of Scammon Bay, Edward Twitchell of Kasigluk, Peter Lincoln of Toksook Bay, Freddie John of Toksook Bay, Mariann David of Mekoryuk, David Peterson of Mountain Village and Rick Andrews of Emmonak.

AVEC has more than 100 plant operators that are hired by the cities to handle the day-to-day operation of the power generation plants and make sure the lights stay on in their communities. The Top 10 Operators of the Year are selected based on their year-round performance of the following criteria: responsiveness to requests for assistance from consumers and AVEC personnel; performing duties satisfactorily, including routine maintenance; running the most efficient generator to maximize fuel efficiency; keeping the daytank full of fuel; total hours of unscheduled power outages; keeping the plant clean and an inventory of normal routine maintenance materials on hand; and turning in completed paperwork.

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, non-profit cooperative that provides electric power to 58 Alaskan communities and more than 11,400 meters.