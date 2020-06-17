AVCP RHA CARES Act Assistance Program

AVCP Regional Housing Authority announced today (June 10th, 2020) it is offering financial assistance to families for payments of rent, house payments, utility, and laundry tokens.

The financial assistance is under the federal law CARES Act for use by families who lost income due to COVID-19. AVCP Regional Housing Authority (AVCP RHA) is offering assistance through the federal law CARES Act to assist families avoid eviction, foreclosure, or utility cutoff.

Interested families need to fill out an Emergency Voucher Assistance Program application. Contact Peter Evon, Chief Operating Officer for more information or if you need assistance.

AVCP Regional Housing Authority is the Tribally Designated Housing Entity for 51 federally recognized tribes in the AVCP region providing Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act affordable housing opportunities and programs.