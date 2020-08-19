AVCP Annual Convention will be held virtually in September 2020

by AVCP Staff

For the safety of our communities, the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) 2020 Annual Convention will be held virtually, in light of the COVID pandemic.

Our 56th Annual Convention will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. The theme is Umyuallgutekluta Ciutmurtukut (We are Moving Forward in Unity).

This year, the Annual Convention will follow AVCP’s Administrative Unit caucuses, also conducted virtually, during the last two weeks in August. During unit caucuses, tribal delegates will be introduced to the new virtual convention platform and some units will also elect unit representatives to serve on the AVCP Executive Board.

Our keynote speaker, Valarie Davidson, President of Alaska Pacific University, will be followed by annual programmatic and financial reports. The Convention will also include the announcement of 2020 resolutions, the elected AVCP unit representatives, and recognition of the 2020 AVCP Award recipients.

“When the COVID conversation first began, I told my staff to lean into this crisis and come out the other side standing up. That is what we are doing by taking this convention into a virtual environment, for the first time in AVCP’s history.” says Vivian Korthuis, Chief Executive Officer of AVCP.