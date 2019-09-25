Author Annie Boochever to visit Bethel

Author Annie Boochever is coming to Bethel this Friday, September 27th to do an author talk and book signing. The event will be held at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center at 5 pm. Annie will discuss her new book “Fighter in Velvet Gloves: Alaska Civil Rights Hero Elizabeth Peratrovich”. Annie collaborated with Elizabeth’s eldest son, Roy Peratrovich Jr. to write this biography of one of Alaska’s most important civil rights leaders. The book is written for teens, but all ages are encouraged to come to the book talk. This event is the first in a series of book talks that Annie will giving throughout Alaska in celebration of Alaska Book Week in October. The statewide tour is made possible in part through grants from Bethel Community Services Foundation and the Alaska Humanities Forum. Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event.

Related