The Alaska State Troopers received a request from the Bethel Police Department to assist with an investigation of an officer involved shooting on 12/11/2020. Members of the Alaska State Troopers Alaska Bureau of Investigation are responding to Bethel for the investigation. Preliminary information is that a sole Bethel PD Officer discharged their service weapon after a suspect threatened the officer with a knife. The Officer is not injured and the suspect is being treated for a life threatening injury.
AST assist in officer involved shooting
Recent Posts
