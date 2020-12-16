AST assist in officer involved shooting

The Alaska State Troopers received a request from the Bethel Police Department to assist with an investigation of an officer involved shooting on 12/11/2020. Members of the Alaska State Troopers Alaska Bureau of Investigation are responding to Bethel for the investigation. Preliminary information is that a sole Bethel PD Officer discharged their service weapon after a suspect threatened the officer with a knife. The Officer is not injured and the suspect is being treated for a life threatening injury.

Related