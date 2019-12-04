Assault arrest

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a Domestic Violence assault in the village of Tuluksak on 11/15/2019 at approximately 1603 hours. Investigation revealed that Melissa Mike, age 29 of Tuluksak, assaulted a family member by striking them in the head with a fire stoker causing serious physical injury. The victim was medivaced via LifeMed into Anchorage for possible life threatening injuries. On 11/16/2019 Melissa was arrested and transported to YKCC and held without bail.



