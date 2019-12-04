Alaska State Troopers received a report of a Domestic Violence assault in the village of Tuluksak on 11/15/2019 at approximately 1603 hours. Investigation revealed that Melissa Mike, age 29 of Tuluksak, assaulted a family member by striking them in the head with a fire stoker causing serious physical injury. The victim was medivaced via LifeMed into Anchorage for possible life threatening injuries. On 11/16/2019 Melissa was arrested and transported to YKCC and held without bail.
Assault arrest
Alaska State Troopers received a report of a Domestic Violence assault in the village of Tuluksak on 11/15/2019 at approximately 1603 hours. Investigation revealed that Melissa Mike, age 29 of Tuluksak, assaulted a family member by striking them in the head with a fire stoker causing serious physical injury. The victim was medivaced via LifeMed into Anchorage for possible life threatening injuries. On 11/16/2019 Melissa was arrested and transported to YKCC and held without bail.
Recent Posts
- Assault arrest December 4, 2019
- November 30th Earthquake was Alaska’s Largest Natural Disaster Since 1964 December 4, 2019
- For Sale December 3, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 6 – 29 December 3, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 29 December 3, 2019
- New bill would prevent DOC from shipping inmates to out-of-state prisons December 3, 2019
- Mixed 6 and 2A teams to play at state December 3, 2019
- The Hand of God December 3, 2019
- Jimmy Family 5 Generations December 3, 2019
- Equine-assisted Therapy December 3, 2019
- Delectable Peach Cobbler December 3, 2019
- Answered Prayer of 2019 December 3, 2019
- Everyone welcome to help with planning the next Cama-i Festival December 3, 2019
- Increased support needed for VPSO Programs for our tribal communities December 3, 2019
- Attla: Filmmaker documents life of famed dog musher December 3, 2019
Be the first to comment