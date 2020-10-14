ASAA cancels all 2020 Fall State Championships

The Alaska School Activities Association is announcing the cancellation of all 2020 Fall State Championship Events. For the activities currently in season, Regions are allowed to complete their Regional championships, if they are able to do so prior to November 22, 2020.

This decision applies to the following: Football, Swim & Dive, Gymnastics, Rifle, Music, Esports, DDF and Volleyball.

In addition, the Alaska School Activities Association is announcing the postponement of all other activities until the adoption of a revised calendar.

This decision is based on:

• Consultation with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the

Anchorage Health Department.

• The current status of COVID-19 case counts and the projections of the case counts

increasing in Anchorage and other parts of the State.

• The impact of travel during the holiday season both into and out of Alaska.

The Board of Directors is currently scheduled to meet again on November 9, 2020.