Artist reconstruction of Eklutna Annie released

On July 17, 1980 the remains of an unidentified female were discovered in a heavily wooded area, one mile south of Eklutna Lake Road near mile post two in Eklutna Alaska. It is suspected she had been deceased at least one year prior to recovery.

The Jane Doe is believed to have been between 16 and 25 years of age. She was white with possible Native American admixture. She was between 4’11” and 5’1” and had long light brown hair with a red tint. The Jane Doe was found wearing a brown leather jacket, a light colored knit sweater, jeans, and red knee-high high heeled boots. She was also wearing a wide copper bracelet with three turquoise stones, a beaded necklace with a turquoise shell and single heart charm, gold hoop earrings, and a gold ring with a white stone. A Timex wrist watch with a gold chain band, a gold case, and brown face and white hands was also located near the remains. Salem brand matches were found in the pocket of the jacket.

This unidentified female is a known victim of serial killer Robert Hanson, who murdered 17-21 women around Anchorage, Alaska between 1971-1983. The featured reconstruction is an artist’s rendering of what the Jane Doe may have looked like. The additional photos have been enhanced to aid in visual identification and may not reflect the original case file images.

Eklutna Annie was wearing this engraved copper bracelet with three inlaid turquoise stones.

Anyone having information should contact the Alaska Bureau of Investigations Cold Case Investigation Unit at 1-907-269-5611.