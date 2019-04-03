April 3rd Aurora Show near Bethel

April 3, 2019 Aurora, In our Native Land 0
Alaska, our Great Land, is the home of the Northern Lights. Here, they glow and dance during the early morning hours near Bethel. You can see the lights of Tundra Ridge to the right.

