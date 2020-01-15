Aniak Hound House supports Napaimute Ice Road Crew

The Napaimute Ice Road crew were treated to a free dinner at the Hound House Restaurant in Aniak while they were working on plowing the Kuskokwim Ice Road from Bethel to Chuathbaluk. From L-R are Tim Alexie, Austin Wilmarth, Esther Diehl, Oscar Samuelson, and Emily Rose holding Baby Valerie. (Photo courtesy of Mark Leary/Napaimute)

