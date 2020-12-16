by Millie Bentley

Greetings. These rolls are a family holiday tradition at the home of Corby and Nancy Cross. She says, “You make these the night before, roll them out the next morning when you have to get up early to put the turkey in the oven, let them rise all morning, and they are ready to bake a few minutes before you sit down.” And these rolls are addictive. Not for the carb counters, you can’t eat just one.

Angel Dinner Rolls

1 package yeast, dissolved in cup of warm water

1 cup sugar

2 eggs beaten

1 cup warm water with a few drops of yellow food coloring (if desired)

1 cup oil

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups flour (1 cup wheat flour may be substituted for 1 cup white flour if desired)

Mix all together in a large bowl and cover. Batter will be very sticky. Let stand overnight in a slightly warm place. The next morning, divide the dough into three equal parts. Roll each part out on a floured surface into a 12” circle. Divide each circle into eight pie-shaped triangles. Starting at the wide edge, roll each triangle up to the point to form a crescent. Putting the point side down, place each roll on a greased cookie sheet. Cover and let rise 5 or 6 hours in a warm place. Bake in 375˚F degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

Watch out! You may be asked to make these on an ordinary day by those who taste them for the first time. Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios!