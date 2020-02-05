Andrew, Hawks soar past Bethel JV

by Tommy Wells

Weston Andrew scored 26 points and Dezmin Johnson and John Andrew both scored into double figures on Saturday and helped power the Napaskiak Hawks to an 82-54 victory over the Bethel Regional High School Warriors’ junior varsity.

The win was two Napaskiak collected in the WarriorDome over the weekend.

The Hawks rode the hot hand of Weston Andrew to a quick start on Saturday. Andrew, one of several Napakiak standouts playing on the Napaskiak team, pumped in 12 points in the first eight minutes and led the Hawks to a 24-13 first-quarter lead.

The Napakiak players joined the Napaskiak team after their school did not have enough players to field a full squad this season.

Napaskiak extended its lead in the second. Andrew led the Hawks’ 22-point second-quarter run by throwing in nine. He scored 21 of the Napaskiak’s 46 first-half points.

The Hawks held a 46-25 lead at the half.

Bethel, which garnered double-digit performances from Kayden King and Terrel Jimmy, scored 12 points in the third and went into the final eight minutes down by a 63-37 margin.

King and Jimmy combined to score 14 of the Warriors’ 17 fourth-quarter points.

Johnson and John Andrew added to Napaskiak’s offensive onslaught by throwing in 14 and 12 points, respectively. Jeffrey Nicholai and Aaron Williams added eight and seven, while Greg Larson chipped in six, all coming in the fourth quarter.

King finished as Bethel’s top scorer with 13 points. Jimmy added 11. Jaymes Martins, Matthew Fredericks and Seth Mortensen all chipped in eight.

Napaskiak held off a late BRHS run on Friday to eke out a nail-biting 67-66 decision. The Hawks were outscored in the final eight minutes by a 25-24 clip by Bethel.

Napaskiak jumped on top early in the first quarter. They outscored Bethel by a 28-19 clip in the first half. Bethel rallied back. The Warriors, sparked by eight third-quarter points from Russel Waska, posted a 22-15 run in the initial eight minutes of the second half.

Napaskiak held a slim 43-41 lead at the start of the fourth.

Waska powered BRHS’ fourth-quarter rally attempt. He pumped in 13 of his team-high 27 points in the stanza. Seth Mortensen also starred for Bethel down the stretch, throwing in eight in the final frame.

Williams enabled the Hawks to weather the BRHS push. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth. Weston Andrew added seven.

Andrew led all Napaskiak scorers with 22 points. John Andrew and Stephen Joekay added nine apiece. Dezmin Johnson added seven.

Mortensen and King both joined Waska in double figures for the Warriors. King tallied 10 in the loss, while Mortensen chipped in 13. Jimmy and Fredericks both contributed six.