ANC reports record passenger numbers in 2019

by the Alaska Dept. of Transportation Staff

The results are in! A record number of more than 5.7 million passengers traveled through Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) in 2019.

The number of passengers passing through ANC increased by 122,000 travelers over 2018. ANC attributes this growth to Alaska’s bullish tourism sector – specifically, increases in cruise passengers flying to or from ANC in conjunction with their one-way, cross-gulf itineraries.

“The record setting passenger traffic at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has a positive impact on local and statewide economies,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I applaud the airport team as they capitalize on every opportunity to build new partnerships and expand business from existing customers. This is another example of how Alaska is open for business.”

“Tourism continues to be a major driver of growth at ANC, and for Alaska’s economy. These additional passengers translate to millions of additional dollars spent in Alaska,” said Jim Szczesniak, Airport Manager. “Alaska is a top destination for tourism and we expect to see more growth as airlines continue to add new routes. The airport is doing its part to grow Alaska’s economy and support Governor Dunleavy’s message that Alaska is open for business.”

The airport’s summer forecast is not yet set. But, the following new summer frequencies have been announced: Alaska Airlines-San Francisco; United Airlines-Los Angeles; American Airlines-Chicago; Eurowings-Frankfurt, Germany.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is an important gateway to the city of Anchorage and the State of Alaska. More than 5 million passengers fly through ANC annually. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is responsible for approximately 15,577 airport & community jobs, earning $1 billion. That’s 1 in 10 jobs in Anchorage.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”