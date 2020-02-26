An amazing life

by Peter Twitchell

For the last month I’ve pondered a question I believe man has pondered. It is truly amazing to me how a chicken can have eggs, any bird for that matter, and the eggs will hatch and we have live, breathing chicks.

First I thought about my own life. Today as I look at it, without oxygen I would cease to exist – mankind, plant, and animal life for that matter.

As I crack open a chicken egg with its hard shell, I ponder (definition: “to weigh in the mind”) but after careful consideration, I am really amazed that the embryo of a chicken can come to life after being deprived of live giving oxygen.

This is mind boggling to me. I am only human. Maybe if I was a scientist, studied all my life I could open my mind and thoughts further than just surmise, “that’s life”.

As I think about life, I’m more amazed about myself. I was in my mom’s womb for 9 months, in a bag of water. I was a living human being until I was born and took my first breath of oxygen, life giving chemical in the air, “essential to life”.

The amazing thing is we, all of us, took our first breath at birth. The doctor makes sure we took our first breath.

I am reminded of day six in God’s Creation of the universe. The bible states on the sixth day God created man and it’s found in Genesis 2:7. “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the ‘breath of life’, and man became a living soul.”

When you read the bible we’re no longer dumb founded about life. I learned I was made in the image of God. We are image bearers. The bible says each one of us are His prized possession.

Recently, we lost a family pitbull, he was thirteen years old. When he drew his last breath, we all cried. As our Creator how much more does God love us? Can I honestly say in my heart I’ve lived a good life, and that, “I’m ready to go to heaven.”

I have come to the conclusion about my life. I have to surrender to live with Him, He then will give me Eternal Life.