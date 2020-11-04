All LKSD Schools move to remote learning

by LKSD Staff

October 27th, 2020: Following a significant increase in the region’s COVID-19 cases, and at the request of our regional healthcare provider, YKHC, the Lower Kuskokwim School District is transitioning all district schools to high-risk/remote learning status for a period of two weeks, effective immediately. LKSD will continue to meet regularly with YKHC during this period of remote learning and will provide updates to the community as they become available.

We ask that all LKSD families help flatten the curve by wearing masks, follow social distance guidelines, wash or sanitize hands routinely, and avoid gatherings outside your immediate household.