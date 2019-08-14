Alert: Intermittent Access to 911 call-out capability

by the Bethel PD

As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the highest level of performance, reliability and integrity of our network, we will be performing work as indicated below. As with any maintenance activity, there is the possibility of a brief outage. We apologize for any inconvenience this maintenance may cause. However, routine maintenance is required to continue providing an excellent quality of service.

WHEN: 08/08/2019 – 08/13/2019

TIME: 00:00 – 02:00

DOWN TIME: Wireless service outage between 0000-0200. Normal RW MSC restart takes about 20 min, set to 2 hours as a buffer. Wireless systems outlined in the attached map will experience intermittent access to 911 call-out capability during this time.

REASON: Restart Bethel MSC to complete metasolv orders.

Please pass this message along to anyone you know. If you happen to have trouble calling 911, please call our main line 907-543-3781 and tell them it is an emergency.