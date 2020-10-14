Alaskans invited to bid on 110 state land parcels in fall auction

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting Alaskans interested in owning a piece of the Last Frontier to participate in the Fall 2020 Alaska State Land Auction, Offering #491, which includes 110 road-accessible and remote parcels throughout the state.

Alaska residents may submit sealed bids in person, by mail, or online between Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Apparent high bids will be announced Dec. 16. Bidders may purchase up to two parcels. Free auction brochures can be downloaded from the DNR Land Sales website at: https://dnr.alaska.gov/mlw/landsales/brochure/.

“Alaskans are blessed to live in a wonderful land, and the opportunity to own a piece of land in the state is an important part of the Alaska dream,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I am proud of DNR’s regular state land auctions, and encourage all residents to consider taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Parcels not sold at auction will be available through Over-the-Counter (OTC) sales to Alaska residents, non-residents or businesses, starting on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. OTC parcels currently available for purchase are posted on the Land Sales website’s Over-the-Counter section. DNR offers competitive in-house financing for land purchases. For more information about OTC sales, see Auction Brochure #491, page 23.

For direct assistance, email [email protected] or call 907-269-8594 weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (TYY available at 711 or 800-770-8973).