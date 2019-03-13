Alaska Professional Communicators offers scholarship

A $1,500 scholarship is offered to Alaska residents who are college or university students planning a career in a communications field by Alaska Professional Communicators, the Alaska Chapter of the National Federation of Press Women. Information is available at www.akprocom.org.

To apply for a scholarship a student must be enrolled at a four-year college. Applications must be submitted by April 4. Candidates are selected on the basis of promise in their chosen field, need for the scholarship, and scholastic achievement, in that order. Information is also available from scholarship coordinator, Connie Huff 550-8464 [email protected]

The Memorial Scholarship began in 1981 and is presented in memory of members who have died. Their spirit lives on in the scholarship winners.