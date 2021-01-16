Alaska population declined 0.5 percent in 2020

by the AK Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development

Alaska’s population decreased by 3,831 people — 0.5 percent — from July 2019 to July 2020, based on population estimates released today (Jan. 7th, 2021) by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. This was the fourth straight year of decline for the state’s population, which peaked at 740,637 in July 2016 and was 728,903 as of July 2020.

Net migration — in-migrants minus out-migrants — accounted for a loss of 8,873 people. The migration loss was driven by fewer people moving to Alaska rather than more leaving. Alaska has lost more movers than it’s gained every year since 2013. A decrease in births also contributed to the overall decline.

Alaska’s under-18 and 18-to-64-year-old populations each declined 1 percent, and the 65-and-older group grew 4 percent. The state’s highest median age was 48.6 in the Haines Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area. The Kusilvak Census Area was youngest at 24.3.

Twenty-three of Alaska’s 30 boroughs and census areas lost population between 2019 and 2020. The Municipality of Anchorage lost the most (-3,517). Fairbanks grew the most, gaining 1,064 people, followed the Matanuska-Susitna Borough (523).

Counts from the 2020 Census have not been released and are not part of these estimates.

Complete estimates for the state, boroughs/census areas, cities and census-designated places are available. Also available are estimates for census tracts, school districts and Alaska Native Regional Corporations and estimates by age and sex for each borough and census area and for places with populations of 1,000 or more.

