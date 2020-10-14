Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued the following proclamation, dated October 4th, 2020.

WHEREAS, Alaska Statute recognizes the first full week of October as Alaska Employ People with Disabilities Week to celebrate and foster the integration of Alaskans with disabilities into our state’s workforce; and

WHEREAS, this observance, highlights the talent and value added to our workplace and our communities by individuals with disabilities, and reaffirms the State of Alaska’s commitment to all of our citizens; and

WHEREAS, competitive and unified employment provides individuals with a sense of pride, financial security, stable living conditions, access to better health management, and increased independence; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is an Employment First State, and our State agencies prioritize competitive and assimilated employment for all Alaskans. The State is committed to being a model employer by attracting qualified individuals with disabilities to contribute their knowledge and talents as public employees; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act, empowers Alaskans with disabilities to pursue employment earnings and savings, while allowing them to still qualify for vital public benefits; and

WHEREAS, the State of Alaska celebrates and recognizes the talents and contributions of individuals with disabilities in the workplace and commits to promoting awareness about disability employment opportunities.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim October 4- 10, 2020 as: Alaska Employ People with Disabilities Week in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to observe this week with appropriate programs and activities and encourage employers to hire qualified Alaskans with disabilities and to advance the important message that individuals with disabilities are valued in Alaska’s workforce.