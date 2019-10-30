Alaska Department of Labor awarded $100,000 for employers who hire returning citizens

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded $100,000 to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development for fidelity bonds, which reduce financial risk for employers that hire people with criminal records or a history of addiction. Fidelity bonding has two goals: Alleviate employers’ fear of loss at no additional cost, and give at-risk Alaskans the opportunity to reduce their chances of recidivism by finding self-sustaining employment.

The “Fidelity Bonding Re-entry Project” is a four-year grant that increases access to fidelity bonds and promotes this hiring incentive by funding better outreach to businesses, community and industry organizations, employers and unions.

The Division of Employment Training Services will partner with the Department of Corrections to educate re-entering citizens, before and after their release from prison, about the availability of fidelity bonds.

“It is critical that we help Alaska’s returning citizens overcome barriers to employment,” said Labor Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter. “We appreciate employers who help reduce recidivism by providing opportunities for family-sustaining employment to re-entering citizens. This has the potential to have lasting effects on our communities, neighbors and families.”

Job seekers with criminal backgrounds and employers interested in no-cost bonding can call their nearest Alaska Job Center at (877) 724-2539 for application instructions.

For more information, contact Shawna Harper, Assistant Director of the Division of Employment and Training Services, at (907) 465-1882 or [email protected].