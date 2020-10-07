Alaska delegation welcomes cross-border permit for Alaska-Canada Railway

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Don Young, all R-Alaska, issued the following statements after President Trump signed a presidential border-crossing permit for the Alaska-Alberta (A2A) Railway Development Corporation to lay track across the border between Alaska and Canada. The proposed $17-billion freight rail project would run through northwest Canada and connect into the existing Alaska Railroad system, transporting energy, minerals, and other commodities to global markets through ports in Southcentral Alaska.

“The A2A project represents tremendous potential, not only for our economy but for the delivery of affordable energy for American families. I have been an outspoken supporter of this project because it means good-paying jobs for Alaskans. This year, I have been working very closely with the White House, and have personally made the case for A2A to President Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. They have been steadfast partners in this project and continue to recognize Alaska’s importance to the rest of the nation,” Young said. “Very frankly, A2A means jobs and opportunity, which are sorely needed amid this ongoing pandemic. This endeavor will strengthen our country’s already close relationship with Canada and allow us to work hand-in-hand to responsibly develop our resources. The Presidential Permit means this project, and the economic potential it brings, can move forward, and I am very pleased that President Trump has officially signed it. I will continue to support the project to its completion, and will be doing everything within my power to cut through red tape and bureaucracy. I have always said that in Congress, relationships are important. I was proud to serve with Mark Meadows in the House, and our working relationship continues to prove beneficial in his role as White House Chief of Staff. President Trump keeps delivering for Alaska, and having his ear allows me to fight and advocate for the people of our great state.”