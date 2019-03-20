Alaska Children’s Caucus forms in 31st Legislature

For the first time in nearly seventeen years, members of the Alaska House of Representatives will relaunch the House Children’s Caucus. This edition of the caucus will be co-chaired by Representative Chris Tuck (D-Anchorage) and Representative Sara Rasmussen (R-Anchorage).

“Because children are at the heart of our communities, we should cherish and protect them at all costs. The earlier we invest in the health and education of children the better the outcomes for our communities. We all share a common desire to see everyone’s children flourish and to make childhood happy and bright for Alaska’s children. I thank Rep. Rasmussen for the work she has put into creating this new children’s caucus and hope our colleagues in the Alaska House of Representatives join us,” said Rep. Chris Tuck (D-Anchorage).

“As a mom with two young children, I can think of nothing more important than ensuring that our kids all have an opportunity to grow and thrive here in the state of Alaska,” said Rep. Sara Rasmussen (R-Anchorage). “Our aim this session is to have a constructive, bipartisan dialogue about the long-term implications of our policies, and I’m grateful to Rep. Tuck for stepping up to take on this challenge. We hope that colleagues from both major caucuses will participate in this endeavor.”

The first meeting of the Alaska House Children’s Caucus for the 31st Legislature will be announced soon.