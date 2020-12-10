Alaska Army National Guard assist in Haines after major landslide

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts search and rescue in Haines after a major landslide Dec. 3, 2020. Alaska State Troopers, three search dog teams, members of Juneau Mountain Rescue, Capital Fire and Rescue, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and other partner agencies were transported from Juneau, as well as 1200 lbs. of medical supplies, water and rescue gear. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class William Hayes)

The Alaska National Guard is assisting local, state and federal authorities with search and rescue efforts after a landslide Dec. 2 in Haines, Alaska, due to extreme weather, heavy rainfall and flooding during a record-breaking Southeast Alaska winter storm.

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided transportation yesterday and today from Juneau to Haines, for the Alaska State Troopers, three search dog teams, members of Juneau Mountain Rescue, Capital Fire and Rescue, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and other partner agencies. Passengers dropped off in Haines continue to conduct a ground search, while aircrew conduct aerial observation from the aircraft with the assistance of additional personnel.

The aircrew from Alaska’s 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported 1,200 pounds of cargo, including medical supplies, rescue gear and water. All personnel were rapid COVID tested prior to flying into Haines.

The National Guard is the first military responder for domestic emergencies and disasters, providing assistance to local, state and federal authorities as requested.