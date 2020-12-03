This year’s theme for the 2021 Alaska Academic Decathlon is: The Cold War. This will be a virtual event held on February 25 and 26, 2021. Open to every high school in the state, the Alaska Academic Decathlon program engages students to work at their individual best and as an integral part of a team of students with different skill and ability levels. This is a great year for schools to form teams and compete at the state level (no travel costs!) and new teams can waive the first-year registration fee.

There are lots of wonderful academic competitions where students can prove they are the best in any given subject. Academic Decathlon isn’t about any of that. Academic Decathlon® isn’t about mastering a single subject, but ten different skills and disciplines. Here, in Alaska, the Academic Decathlon is a statewide program that:

•Creates our state’s future leaders

•Rewards academic achievements

•Brings together teams – comprised of students of all GPA levels – from around the state

•Sends our winning team to represent Alaska at the United States Academic Decathlon

Deadline to submit a Team Intent to Participate form: December 11, 2020. Organizations interested in sponsoring this event, can find out more at our website. $24,000 in scholarships awarded and the winning team will represent Alaska at the United States Academic Decathlon, April 29-May 1, 2021.

Alaska Academic Decathlon is a program of SERRC – Alaska’s Educational Resource Center.