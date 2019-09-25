AKUSA Bethel branch to be closed on Saturdays

Staring October 19, 2019, the Bethel branch will no longer be open on Saturdays. In-branch services will be available to members Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As always, our Member Service Center is available to assist you 24/7 at 800-525-9094. Additionally, online and mobile services offer full access to your account anytime and anywhere. Sign up for Ultrabranch or download the Alaska USA app to: view account balances and transactions, send money to friends and family, remotely deposit checks (app only), transfer funds, pay bills, and more! The Alaska USA app is available for download through the App Store or Google Play. Thank you for being a valued member of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.

