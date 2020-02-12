Akiachak 4th in latest AABC poll

by Tommy Wells

The Akiachak Lady Huskies have put the Yukon-Delta on the basketball map. Well, at least on the Association of Alaska Basketball Coaches’ map.

Akiachak climbed to No. 4 in the latest AABC Class 1A rankings last week. The poll of the state’s top-rated prep basketball team sis released each Monday via the association’s website.

The Lady Huskies was the only Y-K Delta team to make the girls’ or boys’ rankings. Akiachak is 12-2 for the season. The team is a perfect 9-0 in conference play.

The King Cove Rookies topped the Class 1A girls’ rankings again. The team, which is in the midst of a lengthy road trip, entered the week at 10-0. The Rookies finished ahead of Tanalian and Nikolaevsk in the standings. Alak was fifth.

The Unalakleet Wolfpack was the only other area team making the girls’ rankings. Unalakleet is rated No. 2 in the 2A standings behind Metlakatla. Dillingham is fifth.

The Barrow Lady Whalers were third in the 3A ranks, while the Barrow boys took third in the boys’ 3A ratings.

AABC Power Rankings

Boys

Class 4A: 1) Dimond, 2) West Valley, 3) East, 4) Colony, 5) South. Class 3A: 1) Monroe Catholic, 2) Grace Christian, 3) Barrow, 4) Seward, 5) Anchorage Christian. Class 2A: 1) Point Hope, 2) Petersburg, 3) Unalaska, 4) Cordova, 5) Metlakatla. Class 1A: 1) Lumen Christi, 2) Anaktuvuk Pass, 3) Ninilchik, 4) Birchwood Christian, 5) King Cove.

GIRLS

Class 4A: 1) Lathrop, 2) Colony, 3) Juneau-Douglas, 4) Bartlett, 5) West Valley. Class 3A: 1) Anchorage Christian, 2) Galena, 3) Barrow, 4) Monroe Catholic, 5) Sitka. Class 2A: 1) Metlakatla, 2) Unalakleet, 3) Wrangell, 4) Nenana, 5) Dillingham. Class 1A: 1) King Cove, 2) Tanalian, 3) Nikolaevsk, 4) Akiachak, 5) Alak.