AIDEA Board approves $14.475 million dividend

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) Board at its meeting Wednesday (Dec. 4th, 2019) in Anchorage approved a dividend of $14,475,000 to the state general fund for Fiscal Year 2021.

“We are pleased to announce this dividend to the State of Alaska,” said AIDEA Board Chairman Dana Pruhs. “Our dividends further underscore AIDEA’s valuable contribution to Alaska’s economy.”

The Board determines the amount of AIDEA’s annual dividend that is made available to the Legislature for appropriation. Alaska Statute provides a range for the dividend calculation, and the Board chose to pay the FY2021 dividend at the maximum amount.

Since the dividend program’s inception, AIDEA has declared more than $422 million to the state, including the $14.475 million approved for FY2021.

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority is a public corporation of the state. AIDEA’s purpose is to promote, develop and advance the general prosperity and economic welfare of the people of Alaska.