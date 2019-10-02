AFN Convention set for Oct 17-19 in Fairbanks

by AFN Staff

The annual convention serves as the principal forum and voice for the Alaska Native community in addressing critical issues of public policy and government. The convention convenes thousands of official delegates and participants from membership organizations across the state.

At the Convention, delegates discuss strategic opportunities and challenges, listen to memorable keynote speeches, hear reports from political leaders and presentations from expert panels, and share stories resilience, experiences, strengths, knowledge and hope for the future.

The resolutions passed by the voting delegates set the priorities for the year and guide AFN’s efforts. The Convention is the largest representative annual gathering in the United States of Native peoples.

In addition to the plenary sessions, the Convention features a trade show of 100 exhibitors and 170 artists in the renowned Customary Native Arts Show. Evening cultural performances, known as Quyana Alaska, present our traditional dances and sell out 2,500 tickets per night. In partnership with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Southcentral Foundation, AFN hosts a health fair and a walk-in legal clinic with Alaska Legal Services Corporation. The closing banquet provides an opportunity for leaders and partners to gather for a social evening of entertainment and celebration.

Some 6,000 delegates, participants, observers, vendors and visitors attend annually, with an estimate economic impact on Anchorage of more than $6 million.

AFN invites the public to attend as observers and visit the Arts Show and exhibit hall. The proceedings are also broadcast live statewide via television and radio and webcast to 70 countries worldwide.