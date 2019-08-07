AEA announces new village energy efficiency program grants

The Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) is soliciting grant applications from eligible communities under a new Village Energy Efficiency Program (VEEP) initiative, funded with a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo.

“The Wells Fargo Outdoor Lighting Program represents a unique and unprecedented public/private partnership that will benefit rural Alaska communities by providing efficient outdoor lighting that can help reduce long-term fixed energy costs, while supporting community health and public safety,” said AEA Executive Director, Curtis Thayer. “We are pleased to announce this grant application opportunity, and deeply appreciate the bank’s strong support of our efforts to reduce energy costs in Alaska.”

Eligible communities under VEEP are those with a population no greater than 8,000. Grant application documents, application instructions, and all contact information can be found at http://www.akenergyauthority.org/Efficiency/VEEP.

Applicants may also contact AEA Project Manager, Rebecca Garrett, by e-mail at [email protected], or telephone (907) 771-3042. AEA must receive applications by 2:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019.

“The cheapest kilowatt is the one you don’t use,” said Garrett. “LED lighting has been proven to reduce electricity use. We encourage eligible communities to apply.”

The Alaska Energy Authority is a public corporation of the state. Its mission is to reduce the cost of energy in Alaska.