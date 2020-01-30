ADFG Advisory Committee Excellence in Service Award Winners

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang is pleased to join Board of Game Chair Ted Spraker and Board of Fisheries Chair Reed Morisky to honor the department’s 2020 Advisory Committee Excellence in Service Award winners. The Excellence in Service Award recognizes outstanding contributions in service to Alaska’s communities, fish and wildlife, and regulatory process by Fish and Game Advisory Committee members across the state. The 2020 awardees are:

•Jacob Ivanoff & Wes Jones, Southern Norton Sound

•Kevin Taylor, Anchorage

•Mike Tinker, Fairbanks

•Tom Carpenter, Copper River/Prince William Sound

•Martin Weiser, Anchorage

These individuals are recognized for their leadership on their local fish and game advisory committees. We sincerely thank them for their dedication in representing their communities in the fish and game regulatory process.

Alaska’s advisory committees contribute to making Alaska a leading example of a locally-driven fish and game management system. More than 700 Alaskans belong to 84 advisory committees up and down the coast and throughout the interior, arctic and southcentral. It is through the excellent work of these volunteer individuals that regulatory bodies like the Alaska Boards of Game and Fisheries develop regulations that are responsive to local needs.

For more about this year’s awardees, visit http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=process.acexcellence.

Find out about Alaska’s advisory committees and the Boards of Game and Fisheries at http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=process.main.