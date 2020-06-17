Act of Forgiveness

by Peter Twitchell

Jesus Christ of Nazareth came into the world to love us sacrificially, unconditionally – true and genuine love (selfless love). He wants us to love each other, John 13:34-35. “34) And now I give you a new commandment: Love one another, as I have loved you, so you must love one another. 35) if you have love for one another, then everyone will know that you are my disciples.”

Genuine love for another human being is wanting the best for that person. Jesus Selfless Love. He understands our physical make-up. He knows where we are at in our lives, understands us. He knows where we came from.

Humans are not perfect. When we feel that someone let us down we resent them. To feel, express and show indignation (anger) toward that person. What right have you and I got not to forgive? When you and I become unforgiving we reap the heartache of not accepting the other person, disowning them.

I think what Jesus is telling us is, we have no grounds for unforgiveness when He has forgiven us endlessly.

Mark 8:34 “Then Jesus called the crowd and the disciples to Him. If any of you want to come with me,” he told them, “you must forget yourself, carry your cross and follow me.”

In other words, in our life time live our lives: live a life of self-denial. God is love, therefore, living our lives with genuine love is: life of self-denial. We are to love as Jesus loved. We are to love as Jesus loved atoningly sacrificial love. Jesus died for us humans. How can I love sacrificially? This means whatever is required of me.

It does not mean give, give, give. We do not love this way. Give him/her what is right. In our human lives love can get one-sided. Jesus tells us to love unconditionally. Dying on the cross for you and me. Jesus is divine, supernatural awesome love.

I think this is beautiful in the eyes of Jesus, it is indescribable, fulfilling, peace, love and joy. The beautiful life of Jesus in us.