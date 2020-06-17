5’ 2” of fresh fish

June 17, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0

Photo by Isadore Anthony

Marie K. Anthony of Nightmute caught this 5’2” halibut at Ugcirraq on Nelson Island on June 6th, 2020. Helping her hold up her catch is Corey George. Marie said that it was so big and heavy, her husband Isadore had to help her reel it in.

