Marie K. Anthony of Nightmute caught this 5’2” halibut at Ugcirraq on Nelson Island on June 6th, 2020. Helping her hold up her catch is Corey George. Marie said that it was so big and heavy, her husband Isadore had to help her reel it in.
5’ 2” of fresh fish
Recent Posts
- Firefighters mopping up 5-acre wildfire started by fire that burned down Aniak River Lodge June 17, 2020
- Karelian bear dogs and weather aid crews on Isom Creek Fire June 17, 2020
- Air Guardsmen deploy to Africa June 17, 2020
- For Sale June 17, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelMay 29 – June 12 June 17, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 10 June 17, 2020
- Proper Diagnosis June 17, 2020
- The Power of Prophecy June 17, 2020
- Dinosaurs striding across the land bridge June 17, 2020
- Pelagic Cormorant Uyalek June 17, 2020
- AVCP RHA CARES Act Assistance Program June 17, 2020
- Calista Corporation announces 2020 Online Early Bird Proxy Prizes Winners June 17, 2020
- Act of Forgiveness June 17, 2020
- Youth Litter Patrol Thanks June 17, 2020
- Donlin Gold project does not meet State of Alaska water quality standards June 17, 2020
Be the first to comment