Many RAHI alumni will tell you that the summer they spent amongst their peers at UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ campus changed the course of their lives. Comments like “best summer ever!” and “most challenging, yet rewarding program I’ve ever completed,” are commonplace in our world. In a typical summer, rural and Alaska Native students would be living in McIntosh Hall absorbed in a challenging curriculum, exploring the outdoor adventures that interior Alaska has to offer, taking advantage of $1 scoop ice cream Thursdays, and making late-night runs to Fred Meyer. 2020 though, has of course not been a typical summer with the threat of COVID-19 looming.

On May 28th, RAHI 2020, a class comprised of 38 high school juniors and seniors hailing from 24 communities across the state, embarked upon the RAHI challenge like no other cohort has before – fully online. Over the course of six weeks, they’ve Zoomed like champions, starting their days at 9:00am and ending at 9:00pm, while overcoming connectivity and technology challenges and balancing the demands of family, friends, jobs, and subsistence lifestyles.

On paper, 36 RAHI students will have earned up to ten UAF credits in subjects like Alaska Native language, biomedical research, business, chemistry, education, library science, process technology, study skills, and writing. Beyond their classes, these students have forged friendships with one another, developed self-discipline, gotten comfortable with asking for help, and proven their dedication to the pursuit of knowledge.

We are extremely proud of this year’s class and all of the dedicated staff and instructors that supported them. As we come to a close, we invite you to join us in celebrating their exceptional success.

RAHI Research Presentations were held online July 8th 2-3:00pm. The 38th Annual RAHI Graduation took place on July 10th 11-1:00pm followed by the RAHI Award Ceremony, July 10th 1:30-3:00pm.

RAHI 2020 was made possible through partnerships with Alyeska, Biomedical Learning and Student Training (BLaST), ConocoPhillips, First National Bank of Alaska, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, University of Alaska, UAF College of Rural and Community Development, Wells Fargo, and generous private donors.

To date, nearly 1800 students have attended RAHI and our alumni have earned over 1155 degrees.

All students received completion certificates. Those who also obtained academic honors are noted.

Student City `Honors

Marinolle Acoba Dutch Harbor Academic Honors

Jenna Alkhabi Ketchikan Academic Honors

Jade Balansag Wrangell Academic Honors

Rebecca Basile Healy Academic Honors

Benjamin Brown Denali Park Academic Honors

Payton Commack Unalakleet

Jacob Cook Healy Academic Honors

Shayla Fuller Dillingham

Lauryn Garnie Teller Academic Honors

Ermelina Gonzalez Anchorage Academic Honors

Marjorie Hingsbergen Selawik Academic Honors

Terra Hoyt Wrangell Academic Honors

Brianna Ivanoff Unalakleet

Meagan Johnson Nome Academic Honors

Julia Kaltenekker Tok Academic Honors

Autumn Madison Kotzebue

Kirsten B. McLain Galena Academic Honors

Carlee Merriner Galena Academic Honors

Bladmher Mondina Unalaska Academic Honors

Alyssa Nayokpuk Fairbanks Academic Honors

Vivian Nguyen Dutch Harbor Academic Honors

Lucas Parker Kodiak Academic Honors

Tia Patkotak Anchorage Academic Honors

Iris Paul Kipnuk

Aleutia Peters Unalaska Academic Honors

Leena Robinson Nenana

Kylie Rose-Wooton Kake Academic Honors

William Sallison Saint Mary’s Academic Honors

Agnik Schaeffer Kotzebue

Andrea Storer Anchorage Academic Honors

Devin Ticket Selawik Academic Honors

Kevin Tran Unalaska Academic Honors

Lizzie Tran Dutch Harbor Academic Honors

Taylor Vantrease Kake

Macey Witrosky Nome Academic Honors

Reagan Young Sitka