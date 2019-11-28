3-Peat: Akiuk Grizzlies win Mixed 6 championship

by Delta Discovery Staff

The Akiuk Grizzlies are this year’s Alaska Coastal Conference Mixed 6 Champions, making this their third year of winning this tournament.

Coming in as runner up are the Atmautluak Falcons. For the past three years they have battled the Grizzlies for the Mixed 6 crown.

During the championship matches, Akiuk won the first two sets. Atmau won the third, and then Akiuk won the fourth.

Bad weather forced tournament organizers to hold off as long as they could. By Friday, fourteen teams made it in. Eight full teams were needed to start the tournament. The championship game took place late Saturday and was followed by the awards ceremony.

Fans from the villages came to cheer on their teams, packing the gym at Gladys Jung.

The Atmautluak Falcons are also the recipient of the GPA Award with their GPA of 3.64.

Winning the Sportsmanship Award are the Napakiak Huskies.

The hard-serving, light-fingered Akiuk Grizzlies will be representing the Lower Kuskokwim School District at the State Mixed 6 Tournament on December 5-7, 2019 in Anchorage. They are coached by Harry Nicholas.

Other teams participating at the tournament included: Akula, Eek, Kipnuk, Kongiganak, Kwethluk, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, Quinhagak, Toksook Bay, Tuntutuliak, and Tununak.

Director of Personnel and Student Services Josh Gill praised and thanked the tournament refs, scorekeepers, staff, volunteers, and tournament director Alicia Meyers for a great job running the event.

Tommy Bayayok of LKSD also provided live online feeds of the games for the folks in the villages along with scores and game updates. Watchers in the villages said that they appreciated it very much.

Alaska Coastal Conference Mixed 6 Tournament Results

1st: Akiuk Grizzlies

2nd: Atmautluak Falcons

Sportsmanship: Napakiak Huskies

GPA Award: Atmautluak Falcons, 3.64

All Tournament Team

Crystal Brink – Nunapitchuk

Jayden Andrew – Akiuk

Anna Alexie – Atmautluak

Jaylene Nicholas – Akula Kasigluk

Preston Alexie – Quinhagak

Kenka James – Tununak

Nolan Charles – Toksook Bay

Sophie David – Tuntutuliak

Jaden Andrew – Nunapitchuk

William Pavilla – Atmautluak

Elena Gilila – Tuntutuliak

Keisha Demietieff – Akiuk

The 2019 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Mix 6/2A Volleyball State Championships will be held Dec.5-7, at Dimond High School in Anchorage, Alaska.