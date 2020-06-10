28 Alaskan Tribes & Native Villages awarded HUD ICDBG Funds

T

he U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson today (June 5th, 2020) announced the competitive award of $21,270,243 in Indian Community Development Block Grants (ICDBG) to use in developing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities, primarily for low- and moderate-income persons. It was part of a national award of nearly $120 million in ICDBG funds to Federally recognized Tribes across the country.

“These ICDBG awards will assist Alaska Tribes and Villages to produce or preserve more than 240 units of housing, complete much-needed infrastructure upgrades and help protect their communities from erosion caused by rising waters,” said Jeff McMorris, HUD’s Northwest Regional Administrator.

Nationwide, these funds, through the ICDBG program, will be used to support 107 projects on Tribal lands across the United States such as: a new drive-thru pharmacy, a new building for the local Boys & Girls Club of America, repairs to a wastewater lagoon, the infrastructure necessary for a new housing development.

The ICDBG awardees in Alaska include (a project summary for each of the awards follows this chart):

Recipient Amount**

Akiak Native Community $800,000

Circle Native Community $800,000

Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc $800,000

Galena Village $800,000

Holy Cross Tribe $800,000

Knik Tribe $800,000

Manokotak Village $800,000

Mentasta Traditional Council $800,000

Metlakatla Housing Authority $730,000

Native Village of Barrow Inupiat Traditional Government $800,000

Native Village of Buckland $800,000

Native Village of Fort Yukon $800,000

Native Village of Gakona $800,000

Native Village of Koyuk $779,733

Native Village of Mary’s Igloo $800,000

Native Village of Napakiak $800,000

Native Village of Port Graham $800,000

Native Village of Port Heiden $600,000

Native Village of Shaktoolik $800,000

Native Village of Tazlina $800,000

Native Village of Tetlin $447,524

Newtok Village $800,000

Nikolai Village $569,252

Twin Hills Village $800,000

Valdez Native Tribe $800,000

Village of Kotlik $285,067

Village of Kotlik $508,667

Village of Venetie $600,000

Village of Wainwright $750,000

AK TOTAL $21,270,243

ALASKA TRIBE & NvATIVE VILLAGES ICDBG PROJECT SUMMARIES

The Akiak Native Community ($800,000) will install water and sewer lines to six existing homes and six homes that will be relocated from the river bank in 2020.

The Circle Native Community ($800,000), in partnership with Interior Regional Housing Authority, will build two single-family homes each with three bedrooms in the Village of Circle, Alaska.

The Cook Inlet Tribal Council ($800,000) will purchase land in Anchorage, Alaska to construct 70-80 affordable rental units.

The Galena Village ($800,000) will construct a multi-purpose community center, which will provide a one-stop approach to provide social, educational, wellness, and cultural services.

The Holy Cross Village Council ($800,000) in partnership with the Interior Regional Housing Authority, will construct two single-family homes each with three bedrooms.

The Knik Tribe ($800,000) will purchase three duplex homes within their service area.

The Manokotak Village ($800,000) will build four single-family homes.

The Mentasta Traditional Council ($800,000), in partnership with the Copper River Basin Regional Housing Authority, will construct five single-family homes.

The Metlakatla Housing Authority ($730,000) will rehabilitate eight rental units in a 20-year-old apartment building.

The Native Village of Barrow ($800,000), in cooperation with the Taġiuġmiullu Nunamiullu Housing Authority, will rehabilitate a 29-unit apartment building built in 1977.

The Native Village of Buckland ($800,000), in cooperation with the Northwest Inupiat Housing Authority, will construct five homes.

The Native Village of Fort Yukon ($800,000) will rehabilitate eight single-family homes that have high incidences of mold, a poor thermal envelope, or significant structural damage due to rotting, original substandard construction, and overcrowding.

The Native Village of Gakona ($800,000), in cooperation with the Copper River Basin Regional Housing Authority, will build three single-family homes.

The Native Village of Koyuk ($779,733) will complete an infrastructure project. The project will involve constructing a heat recovery system located in the Koyuk Village washeteria and water plant.

The Native Village of Mary’s Igloo ($800,000) will build an energy-efficient community building.

The Native Village of Napakiak ($800,000) will build an access road to help the Napakiak community move buildings away from the rapidly eroding Kuskokwim River.

The Native Village of Port Graham ($800,000) will construct a building, which will include a biomass heating system and garage bays for Port Graham Village Council-owned equipment.

The Native Village of Port Heiden ($600,000) will rehabilitate 10 homes.

The Native Village of Shaktoolik ($800,000) will construct a berm, which is based on a 50-year flood event by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The project will involve elevating the berm five feet in height across 5,900 linear feet using 43,255 cubic yards of local granular fill, driftwood, and native grass.

The Native Village of Tazlina ($800,000), in partnership with the Copper River Basin Regional Housing Authority, will construct 21 mixed-use housing units in Glennallen, Alaska. It will include three single-family homes, three duplex homes, and four triplex homes.

The Native Village of Tetlin ($447,524) will repair nine homes, which are in various states of disrepair. Repairs will include replacing doors and windows, repairing or replacing wood stove piping, fixing electrical wiring, and mitigating invasive black mold.

The Newtok Village ($800,000) will construct three single-family homes each with four bedrooms in Mertarvik, Alaska.

The Nikolai Village ($569,252), in partnership with the Interior Regional Housing Authority, will construct a single-family home with three bedrooms.

The Twin Hills Village ($800,000) will rehabilitate 28 homes. The project will include making the homes more energy efficient and using locally trained labor force that can be used in other village projects.

The Valdez Native Village ($800,000) will construct a wellness center. The facility will improve the health and viability of village elders.

The Village of Kotlik ($793,734) will design and construct an electric distribution system for a new subdivision designed for 21 homes.

The Village of Venetie ($600,000) will build two single-family homes.

The Village of Wainwright ($750,000), in partnership with the Taġiuġmiullu Nunamiullu Housing Authority, will remodel an existing structure into an early childhood daycare center.