March 8, 2020 Sports 0
First Place Girls: Chefornak Lady Shamans
Haley Abraham, Jillian Agimuk, Stella Abraham, Dion Panruk, Naomi Wassillie, Nikki Erik, and Albertina Tunuchuk, Coach Eva Panruk and Assistant Coach Robert Panruk
Second Place Girls: Toksook Bay Islanders Nikki Julius, Catherine Lincoln, Serena Simons, Shalee Chagluak, Tracy Fairbanks, Kaylee Lincoln, Sammie Pitka, Summer Cartier, Courtney Lincoln, Crystal Moses, Precious Tuluk, Rosemary Henry, Coach Frank Pitka, and Assistant Coach Nellie Charles
Girls Sportsmanship Award: Tuntutuliak Lady Bluejays Sophie David, Trisha Frank, Elena Gilila, Rae Charlie, Leanne Joseph, Hailey Olick, Myra Enoch, Michelle Evan, Michelle Frank, and Coach Nick David.
Girls Free Throw Contest 1st: Haley Abraham, Chefornak
Girls Free Throw Contest 2nd: Hailey Olick, Tuntutuliak
Girls Hot Shot Contests 1st: Jillian Agimuk, Chefornak
Girls Hot Shot Contests 2nd: Marilyn Fairbanks, Newtok
All Tournament Girls Anna Alexie – Atmautluak, Sophie David – Tuntutuliak, Naomi Wassillie – Chefornak, Anna Kashatok – Kipnuk, Nicolette Larson – Napaskiak, Marilyn Fairbanks – Newtok, Precious Tuluk – Toksook Bay, Trisha Frank – Tuntutuliak, Trinsten Dock – Kipnuk, Nellie Andy – Newtok, Jillian Agimuk – Chefornak, and Keisha Demientieff – Akiuk.
First Place Boys: Chefornak Shamans Michael Abraham, Dawson Erik, Lambert Kairaiuak II, Aaron Panruk, Troy Panruk, Matthew Erik, Clayton Panruk, Michael Flynn, Henry Kanuk, David Erik, Matthew Panruk II, Hansen Wiseman, Coach Robert Panruk, and Assistant Coach Eva Panruk.
Second Place Boys: Toksook Bay Islanders Wilson Pitka, Jason Nelson, Jon Tuluk, Michael Chakuchin, Nolan Charles, Abraham Julius, Aunatone Sipary, Avery Tulik, Colton Angaiak, Asa Pitka, Dawson Angaiak, Aiden Sipary, Coach Chad Martin, and Assistant Coach Noah Lincoln.
Boys Sportsmanship Award: Kipnuk Falcons Harberg Paul, Sherwin Slim, Tristan Anaver, Chase Martin, Logan Paul, Tony Paul, Rodney Smith, Russell John, Isaiah Paul, Justin White, Rex Fox Jr., Kayden Handley, Coach Benjamin Farber, and Assistant Coach Adolph Paul.
Boys Highest GPA Award: 3.41 Nunapitchuk Wolves Jaden Andrew, Brandon Nicholai, Cody Benn, Aiden Nicholai, Nicholas Andrew, Sinka Enoch, Micah Frye, William Pavilla, Caden Samuelson, Devonte Sallison, Brevan Mochin, Garrett Nicholai, Coach Wassillie Frank, and Assistant Coach Moses Egoak.
Boys Free Throw Contest 1st: Logan Paul, Kipnuk 2nd: Lambert Kairaiuak II, Chefornak
Boys Hot Shot 1st: Tristan Anaver, Kipnuk 2nd: Peter Small, Quinhagak
All Tournament Boys Team Weston Andrew – Napaskiak, Abraham Julius – Toksook Bay, Tony Paul – Kipnuk, Dawson Erik – Chefornak, Preston Alexie – Quinhagak, Ethan Black – Kongiganak, Aaron Panruk – Chefornak, Aaron Williams – Napaskiak, Wilson Pitka – Toksook Bay, Brandon Nicholai – Nunapitchuk

