2020 Tribal Unity Gathering Canceled

by YKHC

March 12, 2020: As you may be aware, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is a global pandemic and quickly spreading across the country. As of March 12, nearly 40 states are reporting cases of the virus. In the interest of health and safety, we are canceling 2020 Tribal Unity Gathering.

This was not an easy decision to make, as the annual Gathering is a high point for our organization each year. The feedback we receive from tribal leaders like yourself is vital to the continuous improvement of our healthcare system.

The decision to cancel the Gathering was made with the health of our tribal leaders, employees and communities in mind. We will still be publishing our annual report, which will be mailed to all residential post office boxes in our service area.

You are encouraged to stay up to date on the latest news about COVID-19. We have a page on our website with information about our response to the virus: www.ykhc.org/covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is updating information daily at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

We all have a part to play to not spread illness to others, including frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.

If you have questions about this cancellation, please contact our Tribal Unity Gathering planning committee at (907) 543-6038 or [email protected]