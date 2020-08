2020 REAA Election Candidates

by Greg Lincoln

photo by Greg Lincoln

This year, the election for REAA or Regional Education Attendance Area will be on October 6th, 2020. The Alaska Division of Elections has the following candidates listed as certified as of this past week for our area school board seats that are up for election:

REAA 02 BERING STRAIT

SECTION IV

SEAT F – 3 YEAR Term

•CUNNINGHAM, ANNABELLE

INCUMBENT, UNALAKLEET

SEAT G – 3 YEAR Term

•DICKENS, ROBERT G. “BOB”

INCUMBENT, UNALAKLEET

•ELACHIK SR., RICHARD J

ST MICHAEL

REAA 03 LOWER YUKON

SECTION I

SEAT B – 3 YEAR Term

•KAMKOFF, ELSIE

KOTLIK

•OKITKUN, CYRIL P.

KOTLIK

SECTION II

SEAT F – 3 YEAR Term

SMITH, GEORGE H.

INCUMBENT, SCAMMON BAY, AK

SECTION IV

SEAT I – 3 YEAR Term

•KOZEVNIKOFF, MATTHEW “MATT”

INCUMBENT, RUSSIAN MISSION

•PETERS, MICHAEL P. “MIKE”

MARSHALL

REAA 04 LOWER KUSKOKWIM

SECTION II

SEAT B – 3 YEAR Term

(Chefornak, Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, Mekoryuk)

•NO CANDIDATES

SECTION IV

SEAT E – 3 YEAR Term

•DYMENT, HUGH C.

BETHEL

SEAT H – 3 YEAR Term

•DANIEL, CLARENCE L.

INCUMBENT, BETHEL

REAA 05 KUSPUK

SECTION I

SEAT B – 3 YEAR Term

•HOFFMAN, DWAYNE M.

INCUMBENT, KALSKAG

SEAT C – 3 YEAR Term

(Chuathbaluk, Lower Kalskag, Upper Kalskag)

•NO CANDIDATES YET

REAA 11 IDITAROD AREA

SECTION I

SEAT A – 3 YEAR Term

•CLARK, SHIRLEY J.

INCUMBENT

GRAYLING

•WORKMAN, KELLY S.

SHAGELUK

SEAT B – 2 YEAR Term

(Anvik, Flat, Grayling, Holy Cross, Lime Village, Shageluk)

•NO CANDIDATES LISTED

REAA 22 KASHUNAMIUT

ALL AREA

SEAT A – 3 YEAR Term

•SLATS, GREGORY E.

INCUMBENT

CHEVAK

SEAT E – 3 YEAR Term

BLAKESLEY-NASH, DAYNA P.

INCUMBENT

CHEVAK

REAA 23 YUPIIT

SECTION I

SEAT C – 3 YEAR Term

•ALEXIE, LILLIAN M. “AYAK’AQ”

AKIACHAK

•CHARLES, DAVID A.

AKIACHAK

SECTION II

SEAT D – 3 YEAR Term

GREGORY, PETER A. SR.

INCUMBENT, TULUKSAK

***

REAA elections are held annually on the first Tuesday in October. The Primary election will be held Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. Thanks voters and candidates for your service.