Last week the Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) held their 2020 Science Fair in Bethel. 55 students from Gladys Jung Elementary, Bethel Regional High School, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik, Atmautluak, Napaskiak, Mertarvik, Platinum, and Toksook Bay participated.

Winners for each division will be representing LKSD at the State Science Fair later this month.

Prizes included laptops for the winners.

“The first and second place winners and the Innovative Engineer award winners received laptops from the Gear Up program,” said LKSD Instructional Coach and Science Lead Facilitator Jeff Blevins. Below are the results:

2020 LKSD Science Fair Awards

Elementary School Division

1st Place – Visible Colors in Snow with Scientists Trista Atti, Kelsey Angaiak, & Shayna Lincoln (Toksook Bay)

2nd Place – Glass Symphony with Scientists Zachary Small (Platinum)

3rd Place – Grass as an Insulator with Scientists Acelyn Moses, Gillian Allikar, & Rosie Carl (Toksook Bay)

Innovative Engineering Award – Catapults with Scientists Demetrius Nicholas (Napaskiak)

Middle School Division

1st Place – Temperature Effects on Juvenile Chinook Salmon – with Scientists Winnie Lee & Isabella Valcarce (Bethel)

2nd Place – Polymer Curds with Scientists Justine Erickson-Bradney (Platinum)

3rd Place – Melting Ice Cubes with Scientists Candida Waska, Hailey Ivanoff, & Rena Isaac (Atmautluak)

Innovative Engineering Award – Distilling Water with Scientists Audi Samuel (Platinum)

“Thank you to the Gear-Up program for donating prizes, and to the Seward Sealife Center for leading activities with the students during the fair,” Mr. Blevins said.

Congratulations!