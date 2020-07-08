As the Native Village of Kongiganak’s COVID-19 Guidelines began lifting, the Environmental Department staff and the community jolted towards a cleaner environment. Cloth face masks were provided in the 3 day event which consisted of 42 youth volunteers, 3 Youth Litter Patrollers, 2 Environmental Department Staff, and 60 households. A total of 512 ALPAR bags were filled with litter! Thank you to the following who generously donated towards this successful event: ALPAR, BP, Conocco Philips, Grant Aviation, Donlin Gold, Corina’s Case Lot Groceries, Calista Corp., Alaska Commercial Co., North Star Gas, AVCP, Puvurnaq Power Company, Kongiganak Traditional Council, Qemirtalek Coast Corp., and A & L Variety Shoppe. Photo courtesy fo Tracy Lewis
2020 Clean up Green Up Kongiganak
