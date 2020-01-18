2020 Bogus Creek 150 Champion

Matt Scott of Bethel wearing Bib #5 is this year’s champion of the Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race! He crossed through the finish chute at 10:11 am with Wrigley and Fenway in lead. Congratulations to Matt and his Double Haul Kennel team!

