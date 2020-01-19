2020 Akiak Dash Champion

Congratulations to Greg Larson of Napaskiak, the 2020 Akiak Dash Champion! He crossed the finish line at 7:25:35pm on the river in front of Bethel after mushing to Akiak and back on Saturday, January 18th. With him are his lead dogs Flash and Hammer, his grandson Clayton Larson and his godson Troy Nicholai. Greg also won the Akiak Dash in 2004 and 2016.

