The 2019 PFD amount is $1,606.

Applications that were filed online and requested direct deposit in an “Eligible” status on or before Thursday, September 26, 2019 will be eligible for payment on October 3, 2019: This payment includes applications that were filed online (web) AND Applicants who selected direct deposit.

Applicants who filed a paper application, or require a paper check and are in an “Eligible” status on or before Friday, October 11, 2019 will be eligible for payment on October 24, 2019.

This payment includes paper applications (checks or direct deposit) or those online requests for a paper check. This payment also includes those online filers who became eligible after the first payment was issued.

Address Change – if the mailing address you provided the division is incorrect, submit a completed Address Change form that is available on our Forms page or electronically through myPFD.

Direct Deposit – if you changed banks or accounts, submit a completed Direct Deposit form that is available on our Forms page. Starting Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:30PM, the electronic update through myPFD will be unavailable until November 1, 2019.