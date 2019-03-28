2019 Kuskokwim Ice Classic underway

by BCSF Staff

The Kuskokwim Ice Classic committee is pleased to announce that 2019 Ice Classic tickets are now on sale! We look forward to another exciting Kusko Ice Classic season and thank all of our customers for participating. Through your Ice Classic purchases, you are supporting nine different groups around the YK Delta that are fundraising to support their activities.

Permanent Sales Locations in Bethel: You can purchase tickets in person at Swanson’s Customer Service, YK Fitness Center, VFW, Fili’s Pizza and Bethel Community Services Foundation (1795 State Highway/past Trailer Court).

Bethel Ticket Sales Groups: Bethel groups are now selling tickets at AC every week day during the hours of 11am-2 pm, and 5 pm-7 pm, with in-person sales at Swanson’s over lunch (if a group isn’t selling in person at Swanson’s, visit the Customer Service desk to purchase). The Bethel groups selling Ice Classic tickets to raise money for their activities are:

•YK Delta Lifesavers

•Bethel Friends of Canines

•Delta Illusion Dance Company

•KuC Student Government

•Teens Acting Against Violence

Phone Sales: Phone sales are open! Call 907-545-8483 to purchase your Ice Classic Tickets over the phone.

Village Ticket Sales Groups: In-person sales can also be made in:

•Aniak (contact Jenny Nicoli with Aniak Yuraq Group at 907-676-1660),

•Emmonak (contact Amber Hootch or Robin Kozevnikoff with Emmonak Search and Rescue),

•Napaskiak (contact Mariah Rens or Eric James with the Napaskiak Senior Class), and

•Kwigillingok (contact Crystal Johnson or Jesse Igkurak at 907-588-8629 with the Kwig Senior Class).

Deadline: Guesses are due by Monday, April 22nd at 7 pm. Due to the unusually warm winter, the Kusko Ice Classic committee would like our fans to pay special attention to the rule that explains the process we will use if breakup happens on or before Monday, April 22 at 7 pm.

If an early breakup should occur on or before April 22, 2019 at 7 pm, guesses must be submitted no later than the day before breakup occurs in order to be eligible to win. We will collect and separate guesses submitted at the end of the day each day if it appears that breakup may happen before the submission deadline date. Customers who choose to purchase tickets and wait to turn them in should be aware of weather conditions and the dropbox locations where tickets may be returned, as well as the business hours that allow accessibility to those dropbox locations, to ensure eligible guesses are entered in compliance with this rule.

Ticket Prices: Tickets are $5 for one, or $20 for a book of five, which will give you a chance at winning a $12,500 jackpot again this year!

Dropbox Locations in Bethel: Some customers purchase guesses and choose to submit them later. Dropbox locations can be found at: RAVN, AC Customer Service Desk, Swanson’s Customer Service, YK Fitness Center, VFW, Fili’s Pizza and BCSF. Please read the rule written above about early breakup and be mindful of the weather and the hours of the businesses that have dropboxes. We don’t want customers who purchased guesses to miss their chance to turn them in!

Tripod: The tripod was recovered last year! It was placed on the river in front of FNBA in February. The 2018/2019 tripod was constructed by Eric Whitney and is based on a design by LKSD STEM students. Go check it out sometime, tag @kuskokwimiceclassic in your photos on social media, and remember to keep an eye on the river conditions!