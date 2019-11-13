by Bethel Community Services Foundation

Bethel Community Services Foundation announces the beginning of the 2019 #BethelGives Campaign, sponsored by Bethel Community Services Foundation and eleven local nonprofit organizations.

The aim of #BethelGives is to offer Bethel and the YK Delta community increased opportunities to support local organizations as we all prepare for winter and the holiday season- a time of great generosity and great need.

The eleven groups that will be participating in #BethelGives this year are: Bethel Search and Rescue, Bethel Winter House Shelter, Bethel Council on the Arts, Tundra Women’s Coalition, Bethel Friends of Canines, YK Delta Lifesavers, Future Delta Nurses, KYUK, Bethel Family Clinic, Kuskokwim Consortium Library (Bethel Library) and Yuut Elitnaurviat.

This year, we will be offering thank you gifts for #BethelGives contributions at the $50 level, at the $100 level and at the $150 level. Thank you gifts will be assigned as follows:

Any contribution: #BethelGives Sticker

$50 contribution: #BethelGives Reusable Grocery Tote

$100 contribution: #BethelGives T-shirt (new colors and soft shirt for 2019)

$150 contribution: #BethelGives Coffee Gift Pack (includes #BethelGives-branded coffee tumbler, 1-lb coffee, and Sew Yupik coffee cozy).

Thank you gifts will be offered for donations made at the following locations: Saturday Markets, online at bethelgives.org and in person at the BCSF Office.

In 2019, there are several ways to support the #BethelGives campaign:

Online: Contributions to the #BethelGives Campaign will be accepted through www.bethelgives.org.

Grocery stores: We are excited to announce that the 2019 #BethelGives Campaign rolled out, starting November 1, 2019, with the opportunity for community members to contribute $2, $10 or $20 to the campaign with every grocery purchase at AC or Swanson’s Grocery! This opportunity will be available throughout the entire month of November. Ask your cashier to scan the barcode at their station if you would like to contribute at the register.

Small Businesses: Local small businesses around Bethel are participating in the 2019 #BethelGives Campaign. Keep your eye out for #BethelGives signs in business windows and information posted at www.bethelgives.org and on social media about ways that you can support local small businesses that are supporting the #BethelGives campaign.

Saturday Markets: #BethelGives volunteers will be available at the November 23rd and November 30th Saturday Markets to collect contributions and distribute thank you gifts. Contributions made during Saturday Markets may be designated to the campaign as a whole or to individual organizations that are participating in the campaign. #BethelGives gift bags and certificates will be available so that you can contribute and give that contribution as a gift for a friend or family member.

Fill-The-Stocking Drive: Volunteers will be marking #GivingTuesday by standing outside at Watson’s Corner on Tuesday, December 3rd during lunch and after work to collect cash donations for the #BethelGives Campaign. We will also have volunteers at AC, Swanson’s and the BNC lobby during lunch and after work on December 3rd to collect donations.

Phone, Mail and In-Person Contributions: Contributions to the #BethelGives Campaign will be accepted over the phone at 907-545-8483, in-person at the BCSF office, located at 1795 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway, or by mail at PO Box 2189 Bethel, AK 99559.

#BethelGives is an extension of a national and international campaign- #GivingTuesday- which encourages people all over the world to following the shopping mayhem of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with generosity that changes lives in their own local communities. On #GivingTuesday, people around the USA and world will share their time, talents and treasure with their neighbors in need, often through local organizations.

Monetary contributions to #BethelGives made at AC, Swanson’s Grocery, at Watson’s Corner, online or over the phone will be split evenly amongst the participating organizations. Contributions made at Saturday Market can be allocated to specific individual organizations OR the campaign as a whole.