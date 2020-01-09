2019 #BethelGives Campaign

Volunteers at the Fill The Stocking event on Giving Tuesday helped raise funds for the #BethelGives 2019 campaign. Photo courtesy of Bethel Community Services Foundation.



by Bethel Community Services Foundation

The #BethelGives committee and Bethel Community Services Foundation are excited to announce that the fourth #BethelGives campaign raised more than $45,500. The campaign, which ended in December 2019, included several associated events and saw an increase in funds raised over the 2018 #BethelGives campaign.

Eleven local Bethel groups were represented in the 2019 #BethelGives coalition – Bethel Search and Rescue, Bethel Winter House Shelter, Tundra Women’s Coalition, KYUK, Yuut Elitnaurviat, Future Delta Nurses, Bethel Family Clinic, Bethel Friends of Canines, YK Delta Lifesavers, Bethel Council on the Arts and Kuskokwim Consortium Library (KUC Library).

This collaborative fundraising effort provided an opportunity for staff, volunteers and board members from various organizations to work closely together toward a common goal.

“#BethelGives is a unique opportunity for individuals and other groups to support a wide range of nonprofits that provide for our community,” said Lisa Whalen of BCSF. “And our nonprofits love working together too – whether it’s talking up other groups at Saturday Market or standing together in the cold at Watson’s Corner on #GivingTuesday, staff and volunteers from all of our nonprofits appreciate the collaborative format of #BethelGives.”

In addition to the generosity of Bethel citizens, numerous Bethel and Alaska-based groups and corporate partners were instrumental in the success of the #BethelGives campaign. This year, VFW Auxiliary 10041 contributed very generously to individual groups.

Other cash and in-kind contributions, opportunities for the public to make pledges and other innovative incentives were provided to the campaign by Bethel Community Services Foundation, Kuskokwim Art Guild, Wells Fargo, ConocoPhillips AK, AMW Property Management & Construction, Bethel Native Corporation, Alaska Commercial Company, Swanson’s Grocery, Malone Insurance Agency, Rural Service Solutions, Arctic Chiropractic & Physical Therapy, Vitus Energy, Ed’s Auto, Codman Services, Windy Willow Salon, Made with Love, Kusko Cab Company, Whitney Home & Energy, Brown Slough Bed & Breakfast, Bentley’s Porter House, and the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center.

The aim of the annual #BethelGives campaign, a local spinoff of #GivingTuesday, is to offer the Bethel and YK Delta community increased opportunities to support local organizations as we all prepare for winter and the holiday season. Events included opportunities to contribute to local organizations at Saturday Market and local stores and businesses, a Fill the Stocking drive at Watson’s Corner, and the Give+Get drawing on #GivingTuesday.

If you are interested in learning more about the #BethelGives campaign, or would like to be involved in the 2020 campaign as a sponsor or volunteer, please visit www.bethelgives.org or contact Lisa Whalen at [email protected] or 907-545-1855.