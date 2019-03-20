1A State Basketball Awards

Girls
1st: King Cove Rookies
2nd: Tri-Valley
3rd: Klawock Chieftains
4th: Buckland Sissuani
5th: St. Mary’s Eagles
Sportsmanship: Kake Thunderbirds
Academic Award: Nunamiut Wolves, 3.83 GPA
All Tournament Team
Elaina Mack, King Cove
Elizabeth Fefalov, Nikolaevsk
Jalaya Duarte, King Cove
Jazman Byfuglien, Tri-Valley
Johanna Nanalook, Newhalen
Johanna Prince, St. Mary’s
Kayla Morgan, Aniak
Kenai Holien, Klawock
Leah Kozevnikoff, Russian Mission
Mamie Kirk, Buckland
Naomi Snyder, Noorvik
Rachel Cockman, Tri-Valley
Sadie Newton, King Cove
Sarah Stenek, Shishmaref
Sonja Ningealook, Shishmaref
Willow Jackson, Kake
Boys
1st: King Cove T-Jacks
2nd: Nunamiut Wolves
3rd: Shishmaref Northern Lights
4th: Thorne Bay
5th: Tanana Wolves
Sportsmanship: Nikolaevsk Warriors
Academic Award: Lumen Christi Archangels, 3.52 GPA
All Tournament Team
Amos Sage, Noatak
Benjamin Samson, Noorvik
Darin Morry, Nunamiut
Derek Seppilu, Savoonga
Edward Kokeok, Shishmaref
Elijah Kulowiyi, Savoonga
Graydon Severian, King Cove
Jacob Ahgook, Nunamiut
Julian Smith, Kipnuk
Karl Smith, Sand Point
Kenneth Walton, Noatak
Malachi Bradley, Tanana
Michael Trail, Nikolaevsk
Stockton Schwab, Thorne Bay
Fred Sinnok, Shishmaref
Gary Gould, King Cove
