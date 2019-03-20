1A State Basketball Awards

March 20, 2019 In our Native Land 0

Girls

1st: King Cove Rookies

2nd: Tri-Valley

3rd: Klawock Chieftains

4th: Buckland Sissuani

5th: St. Mary’s Eagles

Sportsmanship: Kake Thunderbirds

Academic Award: Nunamiut Wolves, 3.83 GPA

All Tournament Team

Elaina Mack, King Cove

Elizabeth Fefalov, Nikolaevsk

Jalaya Duarte, King Cove

Jazman Byfuglien, Tri-Valley

Johanna Nanalook, Newhalen

Johanna Prince, St. Mary’s

Kayla Morgan, Aniak

Kenai Holien, Klawock

Leah Kozevnikoff, Russian Mission

Mamie Kirk, Buckland

Naomi Snyder, Noorvik

Rachel Cockman, Tri-Valley

Sadie Newton, King Cove

Sarah Stenek, Shishmaref

Sonja Ningealook, Shishmaref

Willow Jackson, Kake

Boys

1st: King Cove T-Jacks

2nd: Nunamiut Wolves

3rd: Shishmaref Northern Lights

4th: Thorne Bay

5th: Tanana Wolves

Sportsmanship: Nikolaevsk Warriors

Academic Award: Lumen Christi Archangels, 3.52 GPA

All Tournament Team

Amos Sage, Noatak

Benjamin Samson, Noorvik

Darin Morry, Nunamiut

Derek Seppilu, Savoonga

Edward Kokeok, Shishmaref

Elijah Kulowiyi, Savoonga

Graydon Severian, King Cove

Jacob Ahgook, Nunamiut

Julian Smith, Kipnuk

Karl Smith, Sand Point

Kenneth Walton, Noatak

Malachi Bradley, Tanana

Michael Trail, Nikolaevsk

Stockton Schwab, Thorne Bay

Fred Sinnok, Shishmaref

Gary Gould, King Cove

